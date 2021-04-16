MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Zimbabwe T20 Match

MT vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions Zimbabwe T20

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe T20 – Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MT vs ME at Old Harian’s Stadium in Harare. Matabeleland Tuskers will lock horns against Mashonaland Eagles in the final match of the Zimbabwe T20 2021 at 1:30 PM Local time (5:00 PM IST),

Matabeleland Tuskers had finished the league stage at the top after winning three matches out of the four they played and they will aim to come up with their best in the final game. Matabeleland Tuskers will know that they will need to play at the top of their game to go past Mashonaland Eagles, who have the firepower to challenge the table toppers.

Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, had won their previous match in a one-over eliminator and they will want to come up with a collective effort against the Tuskers. When both of these teams had taken on each other in the league stage, Matabeleland Tuskers had won by five runs and they will aim to replicate the same performance for the final game against Mashonaland Eagles.

Here is the Zimbabwe T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, MT vs ME Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MT vs ME Probable XIs Zimbabwe T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe T20.

TOSS: The Zimbabwe T20 toss between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mashonaland Eagles will take place at 5 PM IST – April 16.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Hararians Stadium.

MT vs ME Dream XI Team:

RW Chakabva, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams (vc), E Chigumbura, Brian Chari, W Madhevere, Milton Shumba, T Mufudza, KO Maunze, Ernest Masuku, D Jakiel.

MT vs ME Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers: Simbarashe Haukozi, Brian Chari (c), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (wk), Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma.

Mashonaland Eagles: TS Kamunhukamwe, RW Chakabva, KO Maunze, T Munyonga, W Madhevere, E Chigumbura, PT Mambo, T Mufudza, KK Jaure, R Ngarava, D Jakiel.

MT vs ME Squads

Matabeleland Tuskers: Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Kevin Kasuza (C), Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, and Brighton Chipungu.

Mashonaland Eagles: Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura.