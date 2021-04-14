MT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Zimbabwe T20 Match 9

MT vs MOU Dream11 Team Predictions Zimbabwe T20

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe T20 – Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MT vs MOU at Harare Sports Club: In match no. 9 of the Zimbabwe T20 tournament, league’s top two teams – Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers will take on each other at the Harare Sports Club ground on Wednesday. The Zimbabwe T20 MT vs MOU match will start at 5:30 PM IST – April 14. With one win and a loss, Matabeleland Tuskers are fourth spot in the standings with 10 points under their belt. Tuskers started the tournament with a morale-boosting win over the Eagles in the final over of the match by 5 runs. Later in their second match, they were blanked by Southern Rocks by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Mountaineers had an excellent last game against Southern Rocks, which they won by 22 runs. They are presently at the second second spot in the standings with 20 points. Here is the Zimbabwe T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction, MT vs MOU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MT vs MOU Probable XIs Zimbabwe T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Zimbabwe T20.

TOSS: The Zimbabwe T20 toss between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers will take place at 5 PM IST – April 14.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

MT vs MOU My Dream11 Team

Kudzai Sauramba, Craig Ervine, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta (C), Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba (vc), Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Victor Nyauchi.

MT vs MOU Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers: Simbarashe Haukozi, Brian Chari (c), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (wk), Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma.

Mountaineers: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Kevin Kasuza (c), Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Kudzai Sauramba, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Shingi Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.

MT vs MOU Squads

Matabeleland Tuskers: Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Kevin Kasuza (C), Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, and Brighton Chipungu.

Mountaineers: Jaylord Gumble (WK), Kevin Kasuza (C), Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Shingi Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Kudzai Sauramba, and Brighton Chipungu.

