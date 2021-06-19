Dream11 Team Prediction MTD vs GOZ

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Mater Dei vs Gozo at 4:30, 6:30 PM IST, June 19.

Mater Dei vs Gozo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta, Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MTD vs GOZ, ECS T10 Mater, Mater Dei Dream11 Team Player List, Gozo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Mater Dei vs Gozo, Online Cricket Tips Mater Dei vs Gozo ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Mater Dei vs Gozo will take place at 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST on June 19 Saturday.

Time: 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MTD vs GOZ My Dream11 Team

Sam Aquilina, Ajeesh Antony, Cornelius Younus, Milton Devasia, Siljo Varkey, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Senthil Raj, Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Azeem Sathi Vice-captain: Milton Devasia

MTD vs GOZ Probable Playing XIs

Mater Dei Sam Aquilina (c) (wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Terminder Sappal, Azeem Sathi, Mohit Panchal, Lazar Sharoon, Cornelius Younus.

Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (c), Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Siljo Varkey, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu (wk), Aji Wilson, Saikumar Nellikkunnu

MTD vs GOZ Squads

Mater Dei

Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel.

Gozo

Ajeesh Antony, Aji Wilson, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Milton Devasia, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Renju Ravi, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Siljo Varkey, Tanu Babu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOZ Dream11 Team/ MTD Dream11 Team/ Gozo Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mater Dei Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.