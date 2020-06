MU vs BSE Dream11 Tips And Predictions UVA Premier League T20: Top Picks, Full Squad Mahiyanganaya Unilion

MU vs BSE Dream11 Update: With the UVA Premier League T20, Sri Lanka is set to welcome back cricket after the game was halted in the country and elsewhere in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The crisp, double round-robin format will see four teams vying for the crown across seven days of T20 contests. A total of 14 matches will be played between June 29 and July 5. It’s going to have its share of starpower in former Sri Lanka internationals Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis among other. The matches will be played at the UVA Badulla Cricket Ground and can be streamed online on YouTube and Facebook.

Mahiyanganaya Unilions vs Badulla Sea Eagles Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: UVA Badulla Cricket Ground

D Shanaka (captain), P Samaraweera (vice-captain), S Tharanga, H Silva, M Udrwatte, A Rayapaksa, N Pushpakumara, A Attapattu, C Mendis, N Chaturanga, V Karunaratne

MU: Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe, Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wk), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice captain)

BSE: Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wk), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka,

