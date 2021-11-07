Abu Dhabi: Looks like the prayers of a billion have been answered as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman is set to play against New Zealand in a crucial Super 12 match on Sunday. Mujeeb, who has missed the last few games due to an injury is back and that will boost the chances of Afghanistan. Mujeeb along with Rashid Khan form a lethal pair and against NZ they would be key players.

India’s fate now depends on the fortunes of Afghanistan against New Zealand. If Afghanistan wins, India would breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they still have a shot at making the semis.

Here is how fans reacted to Mujeeb making the XI:

Mohammad Nabi after winning the toss confirmed the news.

“We will bat first. It was a night game in Abu Dhabi, so we bowled first. It’s a day game, so we want to post a decent total on the board. Mujeeb is back, he is in the team. We will try our best and try to win,” said Nabi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult