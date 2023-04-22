Mujhe Koi Maar Ke Nikal Jayega...: Virat Kohli Reveals Why He Only Gets Involved In Verbal Spat On The Field

New Delhi: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He enjoys a huge populartity both on and off the field. The 34-yeard-old is known for his aggressive nature on the field and on so many occasions he got into a verbal fight with his fellow cricketers and fans. He infamously showed a middle finger to the the crowd during India's tour of Australia in 2010s for which he was fined by the match officials as well.

Kohli has had many such incidents on the field when he got into a verbal spats but never for once he has gotten physical. The 34-year-old batting superstar in a recent interview with Star Sports has now revealed that that he could say anything verbally but won't get into physical fights.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Rising from the Ashes', Kohli said, "Physical toh chance hi nahi. Koi mujhe maar ke nikal jaayega, main toh mar jaunga, usko nahi pata kya hua (No chance of a physical spat. Someone will thrash me, I'll die and he won't even know what happened with me)."

"Munh se kuch bhi bulwalo but main physical ladai nahi karta (Verbally, I can say anything but I don't get physical on the field)," Kohli added.

According to Kohli, he gets into verbal battle only on the field because he is aware that the umpire will eventually separate him with the other person, so there's no chance of them getting into a brawl.