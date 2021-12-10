New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan arrived in Jamnagar on Friday afternoon to attend the first birthday party of Prithvi, first grandson of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani. Prithvi is the son of Akash and Shloka Ambani and turns one year old today.

Prithvi’s birthday is going to be celebrated on the Ambani family farmhouse in Jamnagar. All the security and Covid measures are being taken to ensure total safety.

Hardik Pandya was spotted with his wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya

Rohit Sharma was clicked at the Jamnagar airport with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan with their families leaving for the Big Bash at Mukesh Ambani’s Residence

Mumbai Indians, director of cricket operations, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge leaving for Mukesh Ambani grandchild’s birthday.

The Ambani family had to fly to Jamnagar directly from the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Jaipur. The puja is said to be organised by pandits from the Shree Dwarkadhish temple to bless Prithvi and the party will begin in the evening.

This is the first time after IPL Retentions that Hardik Pandya is seen publicly with teammates of the Mumbai Indian franchise. This also shows that even after the decision of not retaining Pandya, there is no bad blood between the Baroda lad and the Ambani family.