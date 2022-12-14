New Delhi: After rumours that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, showed interest in buying English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United, the leading Indian businessmen is once again in the news and is preferring to buy Arsenal over any other club.

According to reports, Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh, is a big Arsenal fan and will prefer to go for the North London club over others. Coached by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are at the top of Premier League at the moment.

Earlier, the Ambani family was linked with buying stakes at Liverpool and also Manchester United after the Glazers family announced announced that they don’t want the ownership rights of the Old Trafford club.

The Ambanis have a big interest in the sports fraternity and currently own the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians are five-time IPL champions.

