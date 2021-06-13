MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips For PSL Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at Abu Dhabi, 11:30 PM IST, June 13.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Multan won their last match since the resumption of the tournament whereas Zalmi has won one and lost one in the second phase of the tournament. Zalmi is currently at third place in the points table whereas Multan is in the fifth position. Peshawar have won four matches out of the seven they have played whereas Sultans have won two matches out of the six they have played.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for PSL 2021 Match MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Tips, MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs, MUL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MUL vs PES My Dream11 Team

M Rizwan, K Akmal, R Gurbaz, S Maqsood, S Rutherford, H Ali, F Allen, W Riaz, S Dhani, I Tahir and U Asif

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: K Akmal

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan and Fidel Edwards/Rovman Powell

MUL vs PES Squads

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

