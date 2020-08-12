Karan Tiwari, a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, allegedly committed suicide, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday. Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

Tiwari is suspected to have been undergoing depression due to his average career. He was survived by his mother and a brother. In the past, Tiwari had bowled in the nets of Mumbai senior team. There was no suicide note found, and an accidental death case was filed by the police.

“An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on,” a MCA official added.

According to the Police and media reports, Tiwari called a friend in Rajasthan and told him that he was upset about not being selected to play in the senior ranks and was planning to end his life. The friend informed Tiwari’s sister about his thoughts. By the time, her sister informed their mother about his state of mind, it was too late.

Going by the reports, Tiwari had gone into his room and locked the door around 10.30 PM. By the time the door was broken, he was found dead.

Known as ‘Junior Dale Steyn’ – Karan was known for his speed and similar bowling action to the South African pace legend. Mumbai senior team coach – Vinayak Samant said he had been trying to find a good local club for the now-deceased paceman.

Lately, the topic of ‘mental health’ in cricket has been hogging a lot of attention in recent times. From Australia’s Glenn Maxwell to India’s Abhinav Mukund – several cricketers have come forward to talk about mental health issues especially during the nation-wide lockdown forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.