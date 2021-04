Mumbai Indians: All MI Players, Support Staff Test Negative For COVID-19 Ahead of IPL 2021 Season Opener

Finally, some good news coming from IPL – which has already been hit by COVID-19. On Tuesday, all Mumbai Indians players and members of the support staff; tested negative for coronavirus. This will give a lot of respite to fans.

It has been reported by ANI that the MI practice session on Tuesday was canceled after Kiran More tested positive for the novel virus.