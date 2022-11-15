Mumbai: The West Indies star all-rounder Kieron Pollard shocked the World by announcing retirement from Indian Premier League. He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for a really long time. However, he took up the new role of MI’s Batting coach.

Mumbai Indian changed their social media profile picture as a tribute for the veteran. They even posted videos and pictures of Pollard reminding everyone that he has been part of all the MI’s IPL trophy winning campaign. He was part of the MI camp as a player for 13 long years.

A statement issued by Mumbai Indians said, Pollard is “one of the pillars” of the five-time IPL champions and he would be “hanging up his boots” after playing for franchise for 13 seasons.

“Kieron Pollard is hanging up his boots after playing for MI for 13 seasons but will continue with the MI family in his new role as batting coach. A one-club man, adorning the Blue and Gold, Pollard signed in 2010 for Mumbai Indians and has since become one of the greatest players of this generation, picking up 5 IPL and 2 champions league trophies with Mumbai Indians.

“Pollard is and will continue to always be at #MIForever and will use his decades of experience and skill to strengthen Mumbai Indians as a batting coach and as a player with MI Emirates,” said the statement.