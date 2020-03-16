As COVID-19 postpones the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians shared skipper Rohit Sharma’s practice visuals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sharma, who would be making a comeback after missing out on international cricket for India due to a calf injury in New Zealand, looked in top form as he timed the ball beautifully and took the aerial route on occasions as well.

Hitman, as he is popularly known, looked like he was never away from cricket.

The franchise took to Twitter and shared the 34-seconds video of their skipper:

Meanwhile, the MI skipper also shared a video from his Twitter account where he cautioned fans to take precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed IPL 2020.

“Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities,” said Rohit.

The governments across various states in the country have recommended people to follow social distancing apart from ordering closures of schools, malls, cinema halls in their bid to avoid gatherings

“It’s because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres,” said the Indian opener.

The 32-year-old also appreciated the efforts of the medical professionals across the world who have been putting their lives at risk while treating those infected with novel coronavirus.

“I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus,” said Rohit.