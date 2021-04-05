Reigning champions Mumbai Indians are five-time champions and in IPL 2021 would be chasing a hat-trick and their sixth. They have it all – a solid top-order, a starry middle-order, and Jasprit Bumrah. The Rohit Sharma-led side is one of the few franchises that have all their bases covered and hence making the XI is a herculean task.

Here are the five players who could be benched all season:

Arjun Tendulkar: MI new recruit Arjun Tendulkar – who does not have a lot of domestic experience compared to the rest of the players, may not get a game in his IPL debut season. But yes, he would learn a lot from being a part of the MI dressing room with Trent Boult and Zaheer Khan. He could be one MI have cleverly invested in for the future.

Aditya Tare: With Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock in the mix, it is next to impossible for Aditya Tare to get a game unless both are injured. That is unlikely as both are seasoned professionals and would be cautious knowing well that IPL is a long tournament. Tare has been a domestic veteran but may have to sit out for the season.

Saurabh Tiwary: Another Indian who would in all likelihood not get a game this season. With SKY, Kishan, the Pandya brothers, and Pollard in the mix – Tiwary would have to be on the sidelines for the majority of the season.

Mohsin Khan: In the presence of Trent Boult in the side, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer could be on the bench all season. The 22-year old was first picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2018 and was again bought at the auction for his base price at the 2020 auction. One for the future, Mohsin, a left-arm medium-fast bowler would surely get rich in the company of Boult and Zaheer.