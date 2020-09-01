MUR vs LLG Dream11 Hints And Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning T20 Match at The Green, Comber 6 PM IST September 1

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s MUR vs LLG at The Green, Comber: In another exciting battle of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament, Leinster Lightning will be looking to repeat their terrific first-round performance over the Munster Reds when the two teams will meet at The Green, Comber. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG match will begin at 6 PM IST – September 1. Reds will be hoping that home ground advantage will be a factor in this clash. The Lightning have had the start to their T20 campaign that they would have dreamed of two convincing wins and great form displayed by a number of their key players. On the other side, Munster Red were disappointed that last time out well, not quite out rain forced the match against the Northern Knights to be abandoned. As things stand, both the sides will be looking for a victory in this outing to gather the all-important confidence.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match toss between Munster Reds and Leinster Lightning will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber.

My Dream11 Team

Neil Rock (wk), Jeremy Lawlor (VC), Kevin O’brien (C), Andy Balbirnie, Garth, Delany, Curtis Campher, Cawley, Matthew Foster, Senan Jones, Barry McCarthy.

MUR vs LLG Probable Playing XIs

Munster Reds: Neil Rock (wk), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones.

Leinster Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kevin O’brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie.

MUR vs LLG Squads

Munster Reds (MUR): Neil Rock, Jeremy Lawlor, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Ruadhan Jones, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones, Jamie MacNulty.

Leinster Lightning (LLG): Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Kevin O’brien, Andy Balbirnie, Rory Anders, Greg Ford, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

