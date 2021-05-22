MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, Match 8 : Captain, Vice-captain – Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, Probable XIs For Today’s Match 8 at Pembroke Cricket Club at 3:15 PM IST May 22 Saturday

Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MUR vs LLG at Pembroke Cricket Club, Match no: 8

Munster Reds will square off against Leinster Lightning in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament on Saturday. Munster Reds lost their opening Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game against North West Warriors by five wickets. Munster Reds’ next game ended up being abandoned. Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, won their first two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD fixtures before losing to the Northern Knights. Their last game was also abandoned.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD toss between Munster Reds and Leinster Lightning will take place at 2:45 PM IST May 22.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club.

MUR vs LLG My Dream11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie

Probable Playing XIs

Munster Reds

Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

Squads:

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker

