Kolkata: Following his poor run of form in IPL 2022 where he has scored 236 runs in 13 innings at 19.67, there have been speculations that he may not make it to the India’s T20 World Cup squad. While that is a tall claim to make considering his records, ex-India cricketer Murali Kartik has opined. As per Kartik, Kohli has earned his right to be in the T20 WC squad. Kartik also reckoned Kohli would fire when the team needs him the most.

“You can’t keep such players out of the squad for tournaments like the T20 World Cup because they have earned the right to be there for what they are and what they can do at the end moment,” he said on ‘CricChat Season 2 on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms.

With the new combinations in place following the mega auction, Kartik reckoned all playoffs teams have handled it well. “They are the new boys, but the players and people involved have been present for a long time. They have handled the post before. The auction plays a very important role and Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals did very well there,” he added.