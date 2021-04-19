Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan underwent angioplasty in Chennai. Muralitharan is in the city as bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 49-year-old former off-spinner, considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, according to ESPNCricinfo. He is expected to rejoin SRH when discharged. In fact, Muralthitharan recently celebrated his 49th birthday on 17th April.

“He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done,” Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz on Sunday night. “He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days.”

Muralitharan has been bowling coach of SRH since 2015 and was part of the setup that led the team to the IPL title in 2016.

In a prolific 19-year international career, Muralitharan ended up becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs.

He took a whopping 800 Test wickets and 534 wickets in ODIs. He was part of the Sri Lanka squad that won the 1996 World Cup and reached consecutive finals in 2007 and 2011. The spin legend played 133 Test matches for Sri Lanka and bowled with an impressive average of 22.7. Muralitharan played 350 One Day Internationals for the Island nation and bowled with a splendid average of 23.08. Thus, he is regarded as one of the best spinners of all time.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have got off to a poor start in IPL 2021 and they are the only winless team of the tournament. The David Warner-led side will next face Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 21st April.