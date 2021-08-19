Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were recalled to Bangladesh’s 19-member squad on Thursday for next month’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on September 1 in Dhaka. Mushfiqur and Liton were not a part of the Bangladesh squad which registered a stunning 4-1 series victory over Australia earlier this month because of COVID-19 rules. With the inclusion of two seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur and Liton – Bangladesh have received a major boost.

Legspinner Aminul Islam is the other addition while Mohammad Mithun has been dropped from the squad that played against Australia earlier this month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday. Experienced opener Tamim Iqbal is not included as he is yet to recover fully from a knee injury.

Rahim and Das had been forced out of the series against Australia after missing the 10-day quarantine requirement deadline mutually decided between the BCB and Cricket Australia (CA). The return of Rahim and Das will bolster the Bangladesh batting order on slow wickets.

Rahim missed the deadline after opting out of the preceding Zimbabwe series for family reasons. Das, who had a left thigh injury, left the bio-bubble to attend to a family emergency. Islam, who lost his father while being on national duty in Zimbabwe, had opted out of the Australia series.

The New Zealand team, led by Tom Latham, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam showed good form against Australia with the slightly older ball. Mohammad Saifuddin too was among wickets, and they have Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain in the squad too.

Just like the Australia series, the matches will be held behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on September 1, 3, 5, 8, and 10.

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob and Nasum Ahmed.

(With Agency Inputs)