Mustafizur Rahman has been denied the NOC by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders were interested in him and were looking at him as Harry Gurney’s replacement.

Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman, said that Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka in October and November was the reason for the denial.

“There was an offer from the IPL but since we have a tour coming up, we didn’t give him the NOC. He is an important cricketer for us and this upcoming series is also important,” Khan told the Dhaka-based bdnews24.com.

Mustafizur could have added a new dimension to the KKR pace attack and bolstered their bowling unit.

Rahman – has in the past featured in the cash-rich T20 league for SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians – and was an integral part of the franchise. He picked seven wickets at an average of 32.85 and an economy rate of 8.36 in seven matches. He had more success with SRH, where he played 17 matches and picked up 17 wickets at 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.14.

The left-arm pacer took 20 wickets for Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup but has not played any cricket ever since.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the fixtures are yet to be announced. It was reported that on Friday BCCI would be making the announcement, but that has not happened.

All the franchises, including CSK, have started training for the season ahead. Three venues will be used during the course of the tournament to avoid excessive traveling of players due to safety reasons amid the pandemic.