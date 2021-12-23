New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri responded to India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s statement of feeling “absolutely crushed” when the then Indian coach spoke highly of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and said that he was India’s No 1 spinner. Talking about the incident, Shastri said that he is glad he made that statement as it made Ashwin do something different, the result of which can be seen now with the way the India off-spinner has been bowling off late.

“[R] Ashwin did not play the Test in Sydney and Kuldeep [Yadav] bowled well. So, it’s fair I give Kuldeep a chance,” Shastri said in a conversation with Indian Express e.Adda. “If that hurt Ashwin, I am very happy. It made him do something different. My job is not to butter everyone’s toast. My job is to state facts without agenda,” said Shastri.

“If your coach challenges you, what will you do go home crying and say I won’t come back? I, as a player, would take it as a challenge, to prove the coach wrong. If my statement on Kuldeep hurt Ashwin, I am glad I made that statement. It made him do something different,” added the former India coach.

“The way Ashwin bowled in 2019 and the way he has bowled in 2021 is chalk and cheese. About throwing Ashwin under the bus, he need not worry because I had told the bus driver to stop 2-3 feet short. The message to Ashwin in 2018 was that he had to be fit. He has worked on that and look how’s bowling now. He’s world-class,” the 59-year-old further went on to add.

Ashwin revealed that he felt like he was being “thrown under the bus” after a remark by former head coach Ravi Shastri left him “crushed” during a torrid phase in his career when he contemplated retirement multiple times.

“I hold Ravi bhai in high esteem. We all do. And I understand we all can say things and then retract them. In that moment, though, I felt crushed. Absolutely crushed,” Ashwin said in an interview with ‘ESPNcricinfo‘.

“We all talk about how important it is to enjoy your team-mates’ success. And I was happy for Kuldeep. I have not been able to get a five-for but he has a five-for in Australia. I know how big it is. Even when I have bowled well (at other times), I haven’t ended up with a five-for. So I am genuinely happy for him. And it’s an extremely happy occasion, to win in Australia.

“But if I have to come and partake in his happiness, and the success of the team, I must feel like I belong there. If I feel like I am being thrown under the bus, how am I supposed to get up and come for a party to enjoy the team’s or team-mate’s success?” Ashwin, however, still made it to the celebration party that was organised following the Indian’s team’s historic series triumph Down Under.

“I went back to my room and then I spoke to my wife. And my children were there. So we were able to, you know, shrug it off, and I still made it to the party, because, end of the day, we had won a massive series.” The 35-year-old said that recurring injuries meant that he was playing under “excruciating pain” when he took three wickets in each innings to lead India to victory in the first Test in Australia in 2018-19.