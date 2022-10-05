New Delhi: Team India won their first-ever home T20I series against South Africa by 2-1 despite losing the dead rubber match by 49 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was awarded player of the series for his splendid performance in the series.

He scored 119 runs while batting at an average of 59.50 along with a 195.08 strike rate. However, he failed to play a good knock in the third T20I and got out after scoring just 8 runs.

Dinesh Karthik was the leading run-scorer for Team India in that match with his knock of 46 runs in just 21 balls.

Karthik was sent to bat on number 4, a position usually Suryakumar bats in. Surya while praising the knock from veteran Dinesh Karthik joked about how his position might be in trouble after that, he said “DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven’t thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it”

Team India’s World Cup squad will fly for Australia to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under. Meanwhile, Proteas would stay here in India and compete in the ODI series against Team India’s second string side lead by Shikhar Dhawan.

The Men in Blue would be confident after winning these series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the huge tournament and with the Indian top-order returning to form, they’ll once again be the huge favorite for the World Cup set to held in Australia.