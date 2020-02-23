Dream11 Team Prediction

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Namibia vs Ireland Wolves 2020, 5th T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Namibia vs Ireland Wolves at Irene, South Africa 5:30 PM IST February 23: Namibia and Ireland Wolves will play five T20 games and two 50-overs games which begins on February 18th 27th, 2020. The tour is in preparation for Namibia’s home series against the visiting Netherlands squad in Mar/Apr 2020. The matches in South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park in Gauteng and Irene Villagers Cricket Club ground in Pretoria. Namibia’s last International assignment was during the 4th round of CWC League 2 Championship held in Oman in Jan 2020.

TOSS The toss between Namibia and Ireland Wolves will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) on February 23.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Irene, South Africa

NAM vs IR-A My Dream11 Team

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Craig Williams (vice-captain), JP Kotze, Stephen Baard, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Jan Frylinck, Stuart Thompson, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Joshua Little

NAM vs IR-A Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen, Zhivago Groenewald, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Helao Nafdi Ya-France, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Izak De Villiers, Ruben Trumpleman, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Ireland Wolves: Gary Wilson, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Boyd Rankin, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkaate, Nathan Mcguire, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Jacob Mulder, Jonathan Garth,

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NAM Dream11 Team/ IR-A Dream11 Team/ Namibia Dream11 Team/ Ireland Wolves Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more