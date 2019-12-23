Naseem Shah of Pakistan has become the youngest fast bowler in Test cricket’s history to take a five-wicket haul. The 16-year-old fast bowling prodigy achieved the feat in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as Pakistan won by 263 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0 on Monday.

Shah, 16 years and 307 days, trapped Vishwa Fernando lbw for a nine-ball duck to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 212 in chase of 476 runs.

Shah finished with figures of 5/31 from 12.5 overs.

S. no Name Age Country Opponent Year Figures 1 Nasim-ul-Ghani 16 years & 303 days Pakistan West Indies 1958 5/116 2 Naseem Shah 16y 307d Pakistan Sri Lanka 2019 5/31 3 Mohammad Amir 17y 257d Pakistan Australia 2009 5/79 4 Nayeem Hasan 17y 355d Bangladesh West Indies 2018 5/61 5 Enamul Haque jnr 18y 32d Bangladesh Zimbabwe 2005 6/45

Five youngest cricketers to five-wicket haul in Test cricket

The result marked Test cricket’s triumphant return to Pakistan with captain Azhar Ali thanking Sri Lanka agreeing to play in the country. “Special thanks to Sri Lanka from the bottom of our hearts,” said Azhar. “They have given us immense happiness by playing in Pakistan, it was pretty emotional.”

He also praised Shah who has played three Tests so far and taken eight wickets at 32.75. “Naseem is a special talent and we can build on our bowling attack in the years to come” he said.

Overall, Shah is the second youngest to the landmark with the list being topped by compatriot Naseem-ul-Ghani, a left-arm spinner. Incidentally, the earlier record for the youngest pacer to take a fifer was also held by a Pakistani – Mohammad Amir who was 17 years and 257 days old when he took 5/79 against Australia in 2009.

The victory is Pakistan’s first in the ICC World Test Championship which took their points tally to 80. The first Test in Rawalpindi was a drawn affair with the majority of it being washed out due to rain.