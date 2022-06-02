‘Stokes and McCullum will get things right’… Nasser Hussain Heaps Praise On New Combo

England are ready to face New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the first Test match. The hosts will play three Test matches against reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners in June and former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that the combination of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brandon McCullum will get the hosts over the line.

England will take the field in Test cricket under the leadership of Ben Stokes for the first time on Thursday. “There’s been plenty of talk in the build-up to this first Test about the brand of cricket England want to play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. We’ve all seen the headlines. For me, there’s only one brand the fans are interested in and that’s a winning one,” wrote Hussain in his column for Daily Mail.

The hosts haven’t been in good form in recent times and Hussain stated that it won’t be easy for the team to change its fortunes in the longest format quickly. He remarked, “Test cricket isn’t like the white-ball game, where you can come in — like Eoin Morgan did seven years ago — and tell the batters to go hell for leather for 50 overs. It’s not as simple as that. Conditions on day one will differ from conditions on day five. You have to adapt.”

Hussain added, “The good news is Stokes and McCullum understand that. Stokes, don’t forget, was on two from 66 balls during that Headingley innings against Australia in 2019. McCullum once made a triple-hundred in 13 hours. So, yes, while they both have aggressive mindsets, they instinctively understand that Test cricket doesn’t fit quite so easily into a template.”

England have won just one match in the last 17 matches in the longest format of the game. Their top-order often looks in trouble and the new captain-coach combination will look to change the recent bad record of the team.