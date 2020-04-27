Be it giving their pets a bath or working out together, India allrounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancee, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic are making the most of their time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Natasa, on Monday, posted a clip featuring Hardik, where the former is taking to the viral #SimbaChallenge. She applies lipstick on Hardik’s forehead as the allrounder is wearing his Mumbai Indians jersey. She captioned the clip as, “The cutest Simba I know.”

The ‘Simba’ challenge is a trending activity on TikTok. It is basically copying the first scene from the popular film ‘The Lion King’, where Rafiki, the monkey, smears a red colour on Simba, the young lion’s forehead.

Here is Natasa-Hardik doing and their #SimbaChallenge:

Earlier, Hardik returned to cricket in the DY Patil T20 tournament where he slammed two centuries.

Hardik, who was slated to make an India comeback after an injury against South Africa in the three-match ODI series, will have to wait as the series got canceled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the cash-rich Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown, most of the cricketers are keeping themselves entertained by interacting with fans on social media or chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Live.