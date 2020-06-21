From getting married to Natasa Stankovic to working hard to remain fit, India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been making the most of his time during the coronavirus pandemic staying indoors. <p></p> <p></p>On Saturday, he posted a clip where he is engaged in an intense workout session. His hard work seems to have impressed many of his fans, but most importantly it caught the eye of Stankovic. <p></p> <p></p>Stankovic reacted to the clip by she used muscle emoji and this should certainly be motivating for the cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction &#x1f4aa; <a class="notranslate" href="https://www.instagram.com/krunalpandya_official/">@krunalpandya_official</a>, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do," he captioned the video. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBqiH-EFPDc/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBqiH-EFPDc/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction &#x1f4aa; @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do &#x1f60f; #PandyaBrothers</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/hardikpandya93/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Hardik Pandya</a> (@hardikpandya93) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:03am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is Stankovic's response. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4064202" align="alignnone" width="279"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4064202" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4-52.jpg" alt="Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya news, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya workout, Hardik Pandya fitness, Natasa Stankovic, Natasa Stankovic age, Natasa Stankovic news, Natasa Stankovic movies" width="279" height="59" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this month, Hardik - who has become a vital cog in India's scheme of things - revealed two instances when he felt his career was over. <p></p> <p></p>"I conceded 26 runs from my first 8 balls and frankly thought my career was over", Pandya told <em>Cricbuzz</em>. "When I was hit for a huge six, almost 105-110m, I thought I was done. I felt it couldn't get worse than this and thankfully I managed to snare a couple of wickets." <p></p> <p></p>The other instance is when he picked up an injury during the Asia Cup in 2018 and had to be stretchered off the ground. <p></p> <p></p>"I genuinely thought that my career is over because I'd never seen anyone being stretchered off. I was knocked out for 10 minutes, after that the pain never went down," Pandya recalled.