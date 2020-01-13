Giving fans a glimpse of their personal life, model-cum-actor Natasa Stankovic shared a steamy hot throwback picture with beau Hardik Pandya on Monday. Flaunting their perfectly toned beach bods, both Natasa and Hardik are looking some major fitness goals in their latest picture. <p></p> <p></p>Based out of Mumbai, the 27-year-old Serbian actor captioned the image, "#throwback" and also tagged Hardik. After welcoming the New Year 2020 in style with a ferry ride in Dubai, the star couple has constantly managed to hog the limelight by sharing their pictures on various social media handles.

Stankovic, who first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show 'Bigg Boss 8', recently got engaged to India's star all-rounder Hardik on January 1, 2020.

Hardik took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself and Natasa in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged," the 26-year-old Pandya captioned the post. <p></p> <p></p>On his road to recovery, all-rounder Hardik also took part in a practice session with the Team India at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. India will take on Australia in three one-dayers starting from Tuesday in Mumbai. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Back training with the team &#x270c; Missed this amazing feeling &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://t.co/S9m9f8p6nT">pic.twitter.com/S9m9f8p6nT</a></p> <p></p> hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1216709362598547456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Hardik, who was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he wants to spend some more time working on his back before he returns to action, was seen doing fielding drills. He also bowled at the nets.