NCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Darwin and District ODD 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at Cazalys Oval July 11 7AM IST

NCC vs PCC Dream11 Team And Picks

NCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips and Prediction Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips And My Dream11 Team For Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at Cazalys Oval: The match 14 of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD will be played between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club at Cazalys Oval on Saturday (July 11).

Toss Time: The toss between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club will be at 6.30 AM IST

Match Start Time: 7 PM IST

NCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Robert Vandermeulen

Batsmen: Harshtik Bimbral, Jake Baker, Jhiah Baxter

All-rounders: Kieran Toner (C), Hamish Martin, Jacob Thorne (vc), Adi Dave

Bowlers: Lucas Nitschke, Ryan D Dennis, Phillip Hull

NCC vs PCC Probable Playing XIs

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (WK); Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Tristan Glover, James Seymour, Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Tahir.

Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen (WK); Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

NCC vs PCC SQUADS

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Bradly J Baptist, Adi Dave, Andrew Richards, James Dix, Nachiket Sant, Taj Glenn, Jhiah Baxter, Michael Kudra, Lachlan Bird, Phillip Hull, Ryan D Dennis, Thomas Foley, Jacob Thorne.

Palmerston Cricket Club: Kieran Toner, Shane Buttfield, Robert Vandermeulen, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Darryl Lowe, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Matthew Robertson.

