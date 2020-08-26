NCT vs NFCC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 26, 2:30 PM IST Thursday

NCT vs NFCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nicosia Tigers CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLL vs CEC, 9th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground:

Both the sides have had contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament, While the Tigers have won both their matches thus far, the Fighters are yet to open their account. Both the sides lock horns with each other in the ninth match of the tournament on August 26.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Nicosia Tigers CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

NCT vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Benojir Ahmed (Captain), R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, I Jaman, Mainul Hassan, A Hossain, Rashidul Hassan, Noori Choudary, Saurav Ahmed, Habibur Rahman, Kulwinder Singh

NCT vs NFCC Full Squads

NCT: Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain

NFCC: Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NCT Dream11 Team/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.