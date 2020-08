NCT vs SLL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 24, 4:30 PM IST Monday

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 - Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricke

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nicosia Tigers CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NCT vs SLL, 3rd Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol start their ECS T10 – Cyprus campaign against Nicosia Tigers CC in what will be the third match to be played today. The contest starts from 4:30 PM IST in Limassol.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 24, Monday

Match 1: Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC 12:30 am

Match 2: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 2:30 pm

Match 3: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC 4:30 pm

Match 4: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Riyann CC 6:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Nicosia Tigers CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

NCT vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Kasun Shanaka (captain), Chamal Sadun (vice-captain), Anowar Hossain, Yasir Khan, Qasim Anwar, Faysal Mia, Umer Waheed, BLCS Kumara, Abdul Mobeen, Sujith Tennakoon, Damith Priyantha

Nicosia Tigers CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Full Squads

NCT: F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

SLL: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NCT Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more