ND vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Preliminary Final

ND vs WF: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Preliminary Final:

TOSS: The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds will take place at 3 AM (IST) March 3.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

ND vs WF My Dream11 Team

Keeper Tom Blundell (VC), BJ Watling

Batters Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Jeet Raval

All-Rounders Michael Bracewell (C), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Anurag Verma

Likely 11

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake

SQUADS

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns

