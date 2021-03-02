ND vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Preliminary Final

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>ND vs WF: Fantasy Tips &amp; Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand ODD Preliminary Final: <p></p> <p></p>Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ND vs WF, New Zealand ODD 2020, Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Districts Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - ND vs WF New Zealand ODD 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds New Zealand ODD 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - New Zealand ODD 2020. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds will take place at 3 AM (IST) March 3. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 3.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Seddon Park, Hamilton <p></p><h2>ND vs WF My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><b>Keeper Tom Blundell (VC),</b> BJ Watling <p></p> <p></p><b>Batters </b>Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Jeet Raval <p></p> <p></p><b>All-Rounders Michael Bracewell (C), </b>Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers </b>Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Anurag Verma <p></p><h2>Likely 11</h2> <p></p><h3><b>Northern Districts</b></h3> <p></p>Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher <p></p><h3><b>Wellington Firebirds</b></h3> <p></p>Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h3><b>Northern Districts</b></h3> <p></p>Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson <p></p><h3><b>Wellington Firebirds</b></h3> <p></p>Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns <p></p> <p></p><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ ND Dream11 Team/ WF Dream11 Team/ Northern Districts Dream11 Team Prediction/ Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand ODD 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;