NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, At Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

TOSS: The match toss between Netherlands & New Zealand will take place at 08:00 PM IST

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST and 5:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

NED vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Dane Cleaver, Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill, Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell (C), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (VC), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt.

NED vs NZ Probable XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.