Need To Increase The Number Of Leagues To Unearth More Talent In India, Says Morrisville Samp Army CEO Madhukar Shree

Madhukar Shree, CEO of Morrisville Samp Army, who were one of the teams that participated in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League feels that with different leagues coming up in India, the country now needs to look at bringing more investments in the sports eco-system to unearth more talent.

"Sports in India have changed massively in the last two decades, and the emergence of different leagues and tournaments in the country and globally has certainly played a big role in it. The leagues have produced many star players across India in different sports, and we need to increase the number of leagues to unearth more talents in the country. The only way to do that is to bring more investment in the sporting ecosystem of India," commented Madhukar Shree.

He added, "I have been working with many leagues, franchises, corporates and athletes across India and globally. In my career, I have learned about the ecosystem and would like to use my knowledge to contribute to the growth of different sports in India. I want to support different brands and investors to explore opportunities in Indian sports. I aim to help investors evaluate and invest in the right sports and brands in India." Madhukar Shree seems really excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and believes that Indian sports have the potential to grow at a rapid pace.

Morrisville Samp Army finished third in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament held last year in Abu Dhabi.