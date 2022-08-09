‘Neeraj Is Also Like Our Son, I As A Pakistani Promise You That…,’Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Showers Love On Neeraj Chopra

Karachi: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem clinched a historic gold medal in Javelin throw after breaking the 90m mark in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Nadeem became the first South Asian to cross the 90m mark with a throw of 90.18 m, better than veteran Anderson Peters of Grenada, to bring glory to his nation. Notably, Olympic Champion and Indian stalwart Neeraj Chopra didn’t participate in the event due to an injury.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj share a great bond outside the field. After Nadeem’s gold medal win in the CWG 2022, Neeraj took to Twitter and congratulated his Pakistani counterpart. Neeraj and Nadeem are old rivals and their rivalry dates back to 2016 when both competed in the South Asian Games. In the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games, Neeraj secured a gold medal while Arshad settled for a prized silver. Meanwhile, Nadeem’s coach Syed Hussain Bukhari is a great admirer of Neeraj Chopra as well. He recently heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra and said that he wants to see Neeraj compete in Pakistan as well.

“Most of the time, Arshad trains at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad and Lahore too, my wish is to see Arshad and Neeraj compete at a packed stadium in Lahore or Islamabad. Neeraj is also like our son. I as a Pakistani promise you that if Neeraj wins, we will shower him the same love we showered on Milkha Singh Ji when he won against Abdul Khaliq in Lahore in 1960. Athletes share a common bond of love for the sports,” Bukhari told Indian Express.

Bukhari further praised Nadeem for his gold medal win and said that his success over the years has inspired many young Pakistanis to take up Javelin. “After Arshad’s Asian Games bronze and Tokyo Olympics qualification topping, I can say I get to see 30-40 javelin throwers in almost each training ground in Lahore. In recent months, I have seen youth coming from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and from near the Pakistan-China border areas come to enquire about trials at Lahore. What Neeraj did for India, Arshad’s Olympic participation and today’s record can do the same in Pakistan,” he said.