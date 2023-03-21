Neither Rohit Sharma Nor David Warner: Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthapaa Pick RCB Legends As Openers Of All-Time IPL XI

While Raina picked Gayle and Sehwag, Ojha who was also a part of the discussion retained Sehwag as his opener but instead of Gayle he picked David Warner

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. First match of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings. While legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, and Ab de Villiers made IPL the brand it is today, on the other hand players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine became household names because of their exceptional performance. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. First match of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings. While legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, and Ab de Villiers made IPL the brand it is today, on the other hand players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine became household names because of their exceptional performance.

Since IPL season is around the corner, many former Indian players and experts like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, and Aakash Chopra collectively came together and picked two opening batters of the IPL's all-time playing XI.

Both the former Indian openers Robin and Parthiv ignored Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma and instead picked Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli as the opening batter alongside Chris Gayle.

While Raina picked former Indian opener Virender Sehwag alongside of Gayle as his opener, Sehwag has led the Delhi Capitals (formerly the Delhi Daredevils) in multiple seasons.