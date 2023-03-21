Advertisement
Neither Rohit Sharma Nor David Warner: Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthapaa Pick RCB Legends As Openers Of All-Time IPL XI
While Raina picked Gayle and Sehwag, Ojha who was also a part of the discussion retained Sehwag as his opener but instead of Gayle he picked David Warner
New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. First match of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings. While legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, and Ab de Villiers made IPL the brand it is today, on the other hand players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine became household names because of their exceptional performance.
Since IPL season is around the corner, many former Indian players and experts like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, and Aakash Chopra collectively came together and picked two opening batters of the IPL's all-time playing XI.
Both the former Indian openers Robin and Parthiv ignored Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma and instead picked Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli as the opening batter alongside Chris Gayle.
While Raina picked former Indian opener Virender Sehwag alongside of Gayle as his opener, Sehwag has led the Delhi Capitals (formerly the Delhi Daredevils) in multiple seasons.
"Mere liye Chris Gayle aur Viru paa. Kyuki jo impact hota hai naa, David Warner ne acha kiya, pr mujhe lagta hai ki jo domination chahiye hoti hai naa powerplay mein, vo Chris Gayle aur Virender Sehwag se acha aur koi nahi kar skta. Over the years, humne dekha hai ki Chris Gayle kab se khel raha hai, aur Viru paa jaise attacking itne saal khele hai. 6 overs mein agar run banana hai to inse best batsman nahi hai koi IPL mein (For me, Chris Gayle, and Virender Sehwag. David Warner has done well, but for the impact that is needed in the IPL, I don't think anybody can do it better than Gayle and Sehwag. Over the years we have seen how they have performed, and if you want to make runs in the first six overs, then there's no one better than these two)," Raina said on Jio Cinema.
