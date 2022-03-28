Dream11 Team Prediction

NEP vs PNG, 1st T20I: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Tribhuvan University at 12:45 PM IST March 28 Mon:

The Nepal tri-series starts today and the opener would be played between the host nation and Papua New Guinea at the Tribhuvan University ground. Malaysia happens to be the other team in this tournament which promises to be a cracker. You can live stream the matches on FanCode App.

TOSS: Toss between Nepal vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 11:45 PM IST March 28

Time: 12.15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team

Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lega Siaka, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Sandeep Lamichhane(vc), KC Karan, Norman Vanua

Probable Playing XI

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Anil Sah(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), KC Karan

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Charles Amini, Simon Atai(w), Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua