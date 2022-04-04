Dream11 Team Prediction

NEP vs PNG, Final T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur at 12:15 PM IST April 4, Monday:

Final T20I, NEP vs PNG, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea

TOSS The Final T20I toss between Nepal vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 11:45 AM (IST).

Time – 12:15 PM

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Asif-Sheikh, Sese Bau, Tony Ura (vc), Kushal Bhurtel, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), KC Karan, Norman Vanua, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Playing XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Shiekh, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Dilip Nath (wk), KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara

Papua New Guinea

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea