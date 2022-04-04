<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>NEP vs PNG, Final T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur at 12:15 PM IST April 4, Monday: <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, NEP vs PNG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, NEP vs PNG Playing 11s Final T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Fantasy Playing Tips Final T20I. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The Final T20I toss between Nepal vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 11:45 AM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time -</strong> 12:15 PM <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur <p></p><h2>NEP vs PNG My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Asif-Sheikh, Sese Bau, <strong>Tony Ura (vc),</strong> Kushal Bhurtel, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, <strong>Dipendra Singh Airee (c),</strong> KC Karan, Norman Vanua, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara <p></p><h2>Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><h3><strong>Nepal</strong></h3> <p></p>Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Shiekh, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Dilip Nath (wk), KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara <p></p><h3><strong>Papua New Guinea</strong></h3> <p></p>Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;