NEP vs USA Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6

Best players list of NEP vs USA, Nepal vs USA Dream11 Team Player List, Nepal vs USA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Updated: June 20, 2023 12:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Nepal (NEP) vs United Nations Of America (USA) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NEP vs USA, Nepal (NEP) vs United Nations Of America (USA) Dream11 Team Player List, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6 (NEP vs USA)- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: Nepal (NEP) vs United States (UAS), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 6

Match Date: 20th June 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6 (NEP vs USA)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a batter's pitch. If we consider the same pitch at the West Indies and USA game, then the batters managed to score 300 in the first inning. Whereas the bowlers get the purchase in the second inning of the game.

The maximum temperature in Harare is predicted to reach 25 C with a humidity level of 50 percent.

Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6 (NEP vs USA)- Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (captain & wicketkeeper), Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Jasdeep Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar

Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6 (NEP vs USA)- Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Aasif Sheikh, Monank Patel

Batters: Steven Taylor, Rohit Paudel, Gajanand Singh, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aaron Jones

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel

Vice-captain: Aaron Jones


