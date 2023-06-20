New Delhi: Nepal (NEP) vs United Nations Of America (USA) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NEP vs USA, Nepal (NEP) vs United Nations Of America (USA) Dream11 Team Player List, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Nepal vs USA World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 6 (NEP vs USA)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a batter's pitch. If we consider the same pitch at the West Indies and USA game, then the batters managed to score 300 in the first inning. Whereas the bowlers get the purchase in the second inning of the game.