Dream11 Team Nepal vs United States of America Prediction, USA Tour of Nepal – Cricket Tips For Today’s NEP vs USA: The 2019 22 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It is currently running from August 2019 to January 2022, with all matches played as One Day Internationals (ODIs).Each set of fixtures will take part as a tri-series.

Scotland, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were joined by the top four teams from the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. The top three teams will then advance to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, with the other four teams moving to a play-off tournament, also taking place in 2022. The first round of fixtures were played in Aberdeen, Scotland in August 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Nepal and United States of America will take place at 9:15 AM (IST).

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs USA My Dream11 Team

Ian Holland (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Akshay Homraj, Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Saurabh Netravalkar

NEP vs USA Squads

United States: Xavier Marshall, Timil Patel, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Aaron Jones, Akshay Homraj (wk), Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel

Nepal: Subash Khakurel, Gyanendra Malla (captain), Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari(w), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh, Sushan Bhari, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara

