Kathmandu: Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane is in massive trouble as a 17-year-old girl has lodged a rape complaint against him in Kathmandu. The spinner is the first cricketer from Nepal to represent the country in major franchise leagues. Sandeep has played in the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, and Caribbean Premier League among others. The Kathmandu Police has also confirmed receiving a rape complaint against Sandeep Lamichhane.

The girl said that Sandeep Lamichhane raped her on August 21, adding that she got to know about Sandeep through a common friend after which she went to Nagarkot with Lamichhane on August 17. Meanwhile, Sandeep left for Kenya to feature in the five match T20I series against the hosts, which Nepal won 3-2, after which he left for West Indies to play the Caribbean Premier League 2022.

“A rape complaint has been filed against Sandeep Lamichhane. It’s a minor’s complaint, I will give further details regarding this tomorrow. The victim’s health check-up has also been performed this evening,” AIG Rabindra Singh Dhanuk at Kathmandu Valley Police Office said.

Nepal Police starts investigation over alleged rape complaint against Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, after a minor aged 17 lodged the case, stated Nepal Police in a statement (Photo courtesy: Sandeep Lamichhane’s Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/3HK386a6n5 ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Sandeep Lamichhane is representing Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL but is yet to feature in the tournament. The recent complain is a big setback for Sandeep Lamichhane and it will be interesting to see Nepal Cricket Association’s stance on the matter. Sandeep is yet to issue any clarification on the matter. Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Police has also not yet summoned Sandeep Lamichhane for investigation as of now. They are currenty valiadiati