Advertisement

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Final To Continue On Reserve Day After Heavy Rain

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Final To Continue On Reserve Day After Heavy Rain

Nepal are currently playing UAE in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The match was stopped due to rain on Monday and will continue from the same position on Tuesday. UAE are in trouble at 106/9 in 27.3 overs.

Updated: May 1, 2023 5:59 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Nepal: UAE is taking on Nepal in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The winner of the game will join India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal made it to the final after their semifinal game against Kuwait was washed out. Since Nepal finished their group at the pole position, they moved into the final. UAE, on the other hand, defeated Oman by 2 runs to book a berth in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, UAE were in massive trouble in the final at 106/9 before rain stopped play. Asif Khan played a 46-run knock by all other UAE batters failed miserably to put their team in a bizarre position. For Nepal, Karan KC took two wickets, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha took three, two, one, and one wickets respectively.

Nepal Cricket Gives Update On Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup Final

Meanwhile, the passionate Nepal cricket fans waited in the rain for the play to resume, however, the rain didn't stop and the match was abandoned for the day. Nepal Cricket later gave a massive update that the play will resume from the same position on Tuesday.

Doubts Over Asia Cup 2023

Meanwhile, there are massive doubts if Asia Cup 2023 will be played on not. The tournament is set to be staged in Pakistan but the BCCI is not willing to send team India to the country. The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the tournament where India's matches can be played outside Pakistan but the BCCI has not responded yet. The Board is more keen on getting the tournament out of Pakistan to UAE or Sri Lanka. If BCCI rejects Pakistan's proposal of hybrid model, the tournament may not see daylight.

Also Read

More News ›
Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Final To Continue On Reserve Day After Heavy Rain
Sandeep Lamichhane Untraceable After Nepal Police Issues Arrest Warrant For Raping A Minor
Skipper Gyanendra Malla Sacked, Sandeep Lamichhane Made New Captain of Nepal
Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket MAL vs NEP, Malaysia vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Cricket MAL vs NEP at Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok
NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction 6th Match, CWC League-2 One-Day: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nepal vs United States of America at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 9:15 AM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Live Cricket Score, Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Rope In Kedar Jadhav As David Willey's Replacement

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Rope In Kedar Jadhav A...

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sanju Samson: Top IPL Scores By Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sanju Samson: Top IPL Scores By Indians...

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sanju Samson: Top IPL Scores By Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sanju Samson: Top IPL Scores By Indians...

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Phone Prank Gives Fan A Mini Heart-Attack

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Phone Prank Gives Fan A Mini Heart-...

Advertisement