Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Final To Continue On Reserve Day After Heavy Rain
Nepal are currently playing UAE in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The match was stopped due to rain on Monday and will continue from the same position on Tuesday. UAE are in trouble at 106/9 in 27.3 overs.
Nepal: UAE is taking on Nepal in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The winner of the game will join India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal made it to the final after their semifinal game against Kuwait was washed out. Since Nepal finished their group at the pole position, they moved into the final. UAE, on the other hand, defeated Oman by 2 runs to book a berth in the summit clash.
Meanwhile, UAE were in massive trouble in the final at 106/9 before rain stopped play. Asif Khan played a 46-run knock by all other UAE batters failed miserably to put their team in a bizarre position. For Nepal, Karan KC took two wickets, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha took three, two, one, and one wickets respectively.
Nepal Cricket Gives Update On Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup Final
Meanwhile, the passionate Nepal cricket fans waited in the rain for the play to resume, however, the rain didn't stop and the match was abandoned for the day. Nepal Cricket later gave a massive update that the play will resume from the same position on Tuesday.
Remainder: The match will continue from 106/9 (27.3 overs) tomorrow if further play is not possible today. #NEPvsUAE #ACCPremierCup
cricnepal.com ?? (@cricnepal) May 1, 2023
Doubts Over Asia Cup 2023
Meanwhile, there are massive doubts if Asia Cup 2023 will be played on not. The tournament is set to be staged in Pakistan but the BCCI is not willing to send team India to the country. The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the tournament where India's matches can be played outside Pakistan but the BCCI has not responded yet. The Board is more keen on getting the tournament out of Pakistan to UAE or Sri Lanka. If BCCI rejects Pakistan's proposal of hybrid model, the tournament may not see daylight.
COMMENTS