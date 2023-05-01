Nepal: UAE is taking on Nepal in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The winner of the game will join India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal made it to the final after their semifinal game against Kuwait was washed out. Since Nepal finished their group at the pole position, they moved into the final. UAE, on the other hand, defeated Oman by 2 runs to book a berth in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, UAE were in massive trouble in the final at 106/9 before rain stopped play. Asif Khan played a 46-run knock by all other UAE batters failed miserably to put their team in a bizarre position. For Nepal, Karan KC took two wickets, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha took three, two, one, and one wickets respectively.

Nepal Cricket Gives Update On Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup Final

Meanwhile, the passionate Nepal cricket fans waited in the rain for the play to resume, however, the rain didn't stop and the match was abandoned for the day. Nepal Cricket later gave a massive update that the play will resume from the same position on Tuesday.