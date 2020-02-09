Kushal Malla of Nepal became the youngest batsman to score an ODI half-century in men’s cricket. Malla, all of 15 years and 340 days old, scored 50 off 51 against US in the World Cup League 2 to bag the record.

Previously, the feat belonged to compatriot Rohit Kumar Paudel, who scored his first half-century aged 16 years and 146 days last year, also against USA.

During his record-breaking half-century, Malla hit four boundaries and three sixes and helped Nepal recover from 5/49 to eventually post 190. He was aided by wicketkeeper batsman Binod Bhandari, who contributed with 59 off 79 scoring six fours and a six. The two added 84 runs for the sixth wicket before Malla’s knock came to an end.

Malla also picked up US batsman Elmore Hutchison for three as Nepal bowled the opposition out for 155. Karan KC’s opening spell shredded US’ top order and had them reeling at 27/5 before Ian Holland resisted. Holland struck seven boundaries and scored 75 off 11 before departing to Karan.

The record for India’s youngest half-centurion in international cricket is held by Sachin Tendulkar, who was just 16 years and 214 days old when he scored 59, in just the second Test of his career against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1989.

Nepal play Oman on Sunday in what is expected to be another high octane encounter in Kathmandu.