The coronavirus pandemic has upended the world, affecting the daily lives of everyone in different aspects. Apart from the deaths of over a million people it has caused across the globe, the pandemic has also affected the livelihoods across professions. <p></p> <p></p>Several companies have announced layoffs as a result of the financial implications. <p></p> <p></p>Professional sports has also not been untouched by its impact either. While major sporting events have resumed after a break, several big tournaments have been postponed. <p></p> <p></p>The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 was scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November but was delayed. <p></p> <p></p>November 15 was the date when the final of the showpiece T20 tournament would have been played. <p></p> <p></p>The postponement may have impacted the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia and other participating nations financially but its effects on the associate nations have been severe. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, responding to a tweet, Netherlands international cricketer Paul van Meekeren revealed he has been working as a food delivery boy to make ends meet during the winter. Had the T20 World Cup not been postponed, he would have been representing his country at the big-ticket event. <p></p> <p></p>"Should've been playing cricket today now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people (sic)," Meekeren wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Should've been playing cricket today &#x1f60f;&#x1f622; now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people &#x1f601; <a href="https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9">https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9</a></p> <p></p> Paul van Meekeren (@paulvanmeekeren) <a href="https://twitter.com/paulvanmeekeren/status/1327982251804647427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meekeren has so far played five ODIs and 41 T20Is in which he has picked up four and 47 wickets respectively. <p></p> <p></p>While cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia and England among others have since resumed playing, there's still no clarity when the associate nations will be back in action. <p></p> <p></p>Over four lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in the Netherlands so far with more than 8,000 people losing their lives . <p></p> <p></p>The country last went into a four-week partial lockdown from October 14. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;