Advertisement

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Updated: June 24, 2023 10:35 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Netherlands vs Nepal Today Match Live Streaming: The Netherland will hock horns with Nepal in the 14th match of World Cup qualifier. at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on June 24. Netherlands have won one out of their two matches whereas for Nepal it is a must-win match as they lost their first two matches and if they lost their third match, they will not be able to qualify for the World Cup.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare is a balanced pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. The pitch support both batters and bowlers. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with wind speed will be around 11 km/h. There will be no chance of rain.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Netherlands vs Nepal match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud

Also Read

More News ›
Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14
Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ZIM vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12
Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 12 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Live Score: 3 Reasons Why Nepal Can Beat Netherlands Today | Full Scorecard

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifier...

'Virat Kohli Supported Me A Lot When He Was Indian Captain': Yuvraj Singh

'Virat Kohli Supported Me A Lot When He Was Indian Captain':...

Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14

Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitc...

LIVE Updates | West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: Playing 11, Head To Head, Pitch And Weather Report

LIVE Updates | West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC ODI World Cup Qua...

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Stre...

Advertisement