Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Netherlands vs Nepal Today Match Live Streaming: The Netherland will hock horns with Nepal in the 14th match of World Cup qualifier. at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on June 24. Netherlands have won one out of their two matches whereas for Nepal it is a must-win match as they lost their first two matches and if they lost their third match, they will not be able to qualify for the World Cup.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare is a balanced pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. The pitch support both batters and bowlers. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with wind speed will be around 11 km/h. There will be no chance of rain.

Netherlands vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Netherlands vs Nepal match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes