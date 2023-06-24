Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14

Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at the Harare is a balanced pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. The pitch support both batters and bowlers. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers. On the other hand It will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with wind speed will be around 11 km/h. There will be no chance of rain.