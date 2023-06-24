Advertisement

Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14

Best players list of NED vs NEP, Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, NED vs NEP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

Updated: June 24, 2023 11:08 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NED vs NEP, Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP) Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 14

Match Date: 24th June 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at the Harare is a balanced pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. The pitch support both batters and bowlers. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers. On the other hand It will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with wind speed will be around 11 km/h. There will be no chance of rain.

Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Aasif Sheikh, Scott Edwards

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki

All-rounders: Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Bas de Leede

Vice-captain: Vikramjit Singh

 

