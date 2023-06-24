Netherlands vs Nepal, NED vs NEP Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14
Best players list of NED vs NEP, Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, NED vs NEP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Saturday, June 24, 2023.
New Delhi: Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NED vs NEP, Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP) Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.
Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 14
Match Date: 24th June 2023 (Saturday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch at the Harare is a balanced pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. The pitch support both batters and bowlers. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers. On the other hand It will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius with wind speed will be around 11 km/h. There will be no chance of rain.
Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Probable Playing XIs
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Netherlands vs Nepal World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 14 (NED vs NEP)- Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Aasif Sheikh, Scott Edwards
Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki
All-rounders: Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Sandeep Lamichhane
Captain: Bas de Leede
Vice-captain: Vikramjit Singh
COMMENTS