Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Netherlands vs Scotland Today Match Live Streaming: The Netherlands and Scotland will lock horns against each other in the 8th match of the Super Six stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifier on July 6 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

In the last two games, the Netherlands beat the West Indies and Zimbabwe, and if they manage to win this game today, they will make it to the final. whereas Scotland needs this win to stay alive in the competition.

Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a batting-friendly pitch. Even though bowlers get assistance in the second half of the game, batters will enjoy playing on the surface.

Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temprature will maximum will go up to 20 degree celcius. It will be a sunny day, and the humidity level will be 50 percent with a wind speed of 24 km/h.

Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Netherlands vs Scotland match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

NED vs SCO: Probable XIs: Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd