Netizens Troll Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor For Comparing Himself With Virat Kohli | Watch Viral Memes

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsman of the world, with a record of 24,000 runs to his name in international cricket. In total he has smashed 74 centuries and is just below the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most hundreds.

Kohli has several records in his name, however a Pakistani batter is claiming that he has better numbers than Virat Kohli. Surprisingly he has just played 26 games for the national side.

Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor had claimed that whoever are the top 10 run scorer in 50 over cricket he is better than everyone, in fact he declared himself as World's No.1. batter. He further said that despite of being top scorer and century-getter in national T20, he is still ignored and no one has given him an explanation for his exclusion from the team.

His statement is getting viral all internet and Netizens are brutally trolling Pakistani batter for comparing himself with Virat Kohli.

"Speaking to Nadir Ali on his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old said, "I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever are there in the top-10, I am the world no.1. After me stands Kohli. My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than him. He scores a century every six innings. I score century every 5.68 innings. And based on my average of 53, over the last 10 years, I am ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket. I also have scored 24 centuries in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever has opened for Pakistan, I still remain the leading scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century-getter in national T20. Yet I get ignored. And nobody has ever given me a solid reason for that".