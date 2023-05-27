'Never Saw Rohit Sharma Perform When Team Needs Him' - Angry Matthew Hayden Fumes On MI Skipper

Matthew Hayden said that he has never seen Rohit Sharma perform when the team needs him to do well.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing loss to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to bow out of the tournament. MI was blown away by a sensational knock by Shubman Gill who blasted 129 in 60 balls and clubbed with Sai Sudarshan's 43 and Hardik Pandya's 28, took GT to a massive score of 233-3.

The Rohit Sharma-led side did well chasing in earlier matches, with the team hunting down 200+ scores four times this season, however, this was a task that needed big contributions from the top order if MI had to get close. Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the match due to concussion and it needed a big innings from skipper Rohit Sharma to set up the chase. However, Rohit once again failed to live up to the expectations and was dismissed for eight runs by Mohammed Shami.

Rohit's below-par show in the must-win game invited big criticism for the MI captain. Former Australia cricketer and commentator Matthew Hayden went on to slam Rohit Sharma and said that he has never seen Rohit perform for MI or India when the team needed him to.

"Never saw Rohit Sharma performing when his team needs him the most, whether it's for India or MI," upset Matthew Hayden said as quoted by businessupturn.com. A lot was expected of Rohit in the ongoing season but the skipper failed to live up to the standards and didn't make any significant contribution to the team.