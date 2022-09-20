New Delhi: ICC has announced a new set of rules that would be put in commission effectively immediately from October 1st. The T20 World Cup is right around the corner and it can have some major impact on it. Some of these new rules would be having historic effect on the game of Cricket itself.

According to the new rules Mankad would no longer be considered as an unfair play but it would be called an ‘Run-Out’. The saliva ban that was implemented for the past two years due to covid-19 would now be permanent and players would not be allowed to use saliva to make the ball shine.

Another interesting change in rule would be the ‘batter returning when caught’. If a batter is caught out the new batsman coming would be the one taking strikes. It won’t matter if the players have crossed each other or not in the process.

The New ICC Rules

Saliva Ban: Players would not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball. The rule was brought in because of Covid but now would remain permanent.

NO MANKAD: The term Mankad would no longer be in use and it would be considered as a Run-Out. It would no longer fall under ‘unfair play’.

Batter Returning When Caught: If a batter is caught out, the new batter would be the one on striker’s end even if both batter crossed each other during the dismissal.

Incoming batter ready to face the ball: The new coming batter need to get ready to face the ball within two minutes of him reaching the pitch. The 90 seconds rule for T20 cricket stays in act.

Striker’s right to the play the ball: If a delivery forces the batsman to leave the pitch it would be considered no-ball.

Unfair Movement by fielding side: If the fielding side takes any unfair movement while the bowler is running to bowl, umpire could award the batting side 5 penalty runs and even declare the delivery as dead ball.

Bowler throwing ball at the striker’s end before delivery: If a bowler throws the ball at the striker’s end in an attempt of run-out before delivery, it will be considered dead ball.